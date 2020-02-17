A museum exhibit about the life and times of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is open at the Illinois Holocaust Museum

The Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie has a new exhibit looking at the life of an iconic Supreme Court justice. Chief Curator Arielle Weininger says the exhibit is based on the book, RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While you are wandering through the exhibit you will stop at 16 audio stations along the way. You don’t have to be a legal expert to enjoy the exhibit. Weininger says it’s geared to all ages. There are also all kinds of special events planned. RBG herself probably won’t be making an appearance but her two children will speak about their mom. Tickets and a full schedule of events can be found on the museum’s website at ilholocaustmuseum.org. The exhibit will be at the museum through mid August.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

42.056487 -87.760727