Neighborhood heroes alert family to burning home

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WJZY) – A South Carolina family is thankful to be alive after two people alerted them to a fire in their home that wound up destroying the property.

Rashad Conwell, who has been driving for FedEx for eight years, was the first to alert them.

“I just did want anybody else would do,” he said. “I came to the house, knocked on the door, she thought I was delivering a package. I was like, ‘Ma’am, your house is on fire.'”

He then made sure the woman and the child left the home that was quickly catching fire. It only took a few minutes before the whole back end of the house was engulfed in flames.

“We didn’t grab shoes, we didn’t grab phones, we didn’t grab anything,” said John, who lives at the home.

John said he was working above the garage when the fire started. At first, he couldn’t smell anything, but then his wife came in yelling that the house was on fire.

“It was so hot. I have burns on my nose and on my face, I just ran down the side of the driveway to get away from it,” said John.

Rashad wasn’t the only person who stopped to help. Randy Mohammad was working nearby and saw that John’s house was on fire. It was all captured on their ring camera.

“Your garage is on fire!” yelled Randy.

“If they didn’t knock on the door to tell us to get out, I would have been sitting in that room above the garage,” said John.

John and his wife have lost their home of 10 years, but they are grateful to both Randy and Rashad.