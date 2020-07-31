Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Nearly 2,000 new cases of coronavirus reported in Illinois

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Health officials are again reporting an increase in coronavirus cases in Illinois.

Friday the Illinois Department of Public health announced 1,941 new cases of COVID-19 including 21 additional deaths.

Illinois is reporting  a total of 178,837 cases, including 7,495 deaths since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 24 –July 30 is 3.9%. 

9 of the 11 regions established in the state’s “Restore Illinois” plan have seen an increase in their positivity rates over at least seven days of a 10-day period ending on July 28. This puts these regions at the state “warning” level.

