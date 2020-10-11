Navajo Nation cases on the rise: 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death

NAVAJO NATION (ABC4 News) – The Navajo Nation reported Sunday morning they have 43 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

The total number of cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 104,884. The total number of deaths remains at 565.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,675, which includes three additional cases that were previously unreported due to delayed reporting from health care facilities.

Reports indicate that 7,335 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 112,261 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Navajo Nation resides in parts of four states, including Utah, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

Cases per area:

COVID-19 Cases by Navajo Nation Service Unit Sept 20

List of numbers by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,458

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 935

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,105

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,692

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,353

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,627

· Tuba City Service Unit: 1,003

· Winslow Service Unit: 494

Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Saturday, the state of New Mexico reported 486 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 894 new cases, and Utah reported 1,354.

“The resurgence in new COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation and the states of New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona is very troubling and could very well lead to widespread infections as we saw back in April and May. We’ve had 85 total new cases of COVID-19 in two days. We know how to bring the numbers of cases down, but it is an individual choice for every citizen. Our public health experts are working around the clock and they gave us a clear game plan to fight COVID-19. It’s a simple strategy that involves staying home, washing your hands, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings. Please help to fight this pandemic and save lives,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown currently remains in effect until 5:00 a.m. (MDT) on Monday, Oct. 12. A Stay-At-Home Order also remains in effect for the entire Navajo Nation.

“In April and May when our Nation was at the peak of this pandemic, our health care system was put to the test. Our doctors, nurses, and many other workers were working around the clock and exerting resources such as Personal Protective Equipment faster than could be ordered and received. Indian Health Service and tribal health organizations are underfunded year after year. We cannot afford another large surge in COVID-19 cases here on the Navajo Nation. Please make good decisions for yourselves and your loved ones and keep praying for our Nation,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo- nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-6855.