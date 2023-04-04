On Tuesday evening, a group of Native Americans were at the site where Tuesday storms toppled the statue of of Chief Black Hawk at Watch Tower Plaza, Rock Island.

The Native Americans set up a tipi in the area of the 3900 block of 11th Street, Rock Island, where the statue has stood for many years. The group told our Local 4 News crew they want to protect the iconic statue from vandalism.

On Tuesday evening, Native Americans set up a tipi near the statue of Chief Black Hawk after it was toppled by Tuesday’s storms. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

Earlier, Blackhawk Bank & Trust had asked for the statue to be donated, but the bank withdrew its request for it, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms told Local 4 News on Tuesday night.

The Rock Island City Council will vote Monday whether to make the statue a surplus asset, Thoms said.

The Chief Black Hawk statue at Watch Tower Plaza in Rock Island was knocked down by weather on April 4, 2023. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)