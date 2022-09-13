WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Arguments are erupting in the capitol as lawmakers consider Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s new proposal to ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks.

The new bill does have exceptions only for rape, incest or to save the mother’s life. However, not even all Republicans are united in support of it.

“Abortion should be the exception, not the rule,” Graham, R-S.C., said. “We’re not a better nation here aborting babies at 15 weeks who can feel excruciating pain.”

Democrats and the White House call the bill extreme and out of touch.

“That is not in line with a majority of Americans,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Sen. Patty Murray says Republicans are trying to rip away women’s rights.

“They sure seem to think they know better when it comes to your body. This is horrifying,” the Washington Democrat said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer added that he thinks the plan is hypocritical.

“Republicans are twisting themselves into pretzels trying to explain why they want nationwide abortion bans when they said they’d leave it up to the states,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

Republican leader Mitch McConnell seemed to echo that idea when asked about the bill.

“I think most of the members of my conference prefer this be dealt with on a state level,” McConnell, R-Ky., said.

It’s unclear if other Republicans support Sen. Graham’s bill. Sen. Rick Scott says he hasn’t decided.

“There has to be reasonable restrictions, but there has to be exceptions,” Scott, R-Fla., said.

With Democrats currently in control of Congress, Sen. Graham says he realizes his bill may not even get a vote. Though, he says things will be different if Republicans take back the majority.

“If we take back the House and the Senate, I can assure you we’ll have a vote on our bill,” Graham said.

However, without more unity from his party, he can’t guarantee it would pass.