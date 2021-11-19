FBI looks at land near NJ landfill for Jimmy Hoffa’s remains

In this 1964 photo, a reporter questions Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa outside the federal courthouse in Chattanooga, Tenn., during Hoffa’s trial that ended in a jury tampering conviction. The decades-long odyssey to find the body of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to a former New Jersey landfill below an elevated highway. The FBI obtained a search warrant to “conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway,” Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office, said in a written statement Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — The decades-long odyssey to find the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to land next to a former New Jersey landfill that sits below an elevated highway.

The FBI obtained a search warrant to “conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway,” said Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office.

“On October 25th & 26th, FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed,” Schneider said in a written statement Friday.

She didn’t indicate whether anything was removed.

“Because the affidavit in support of the search warrant was sealed by the court, we are unable to provide any additional information,” Schneider said.

Dan Moldea, a journalist who has written extensively about the Hoffa mystery, said he was contacted by the FBI in September 2020 after interviewing the son of a key figure.

“I’ve been assured that the body hasn’t been dug up yet,” Moldea told The Associated Press, referring to the FBI visit in October.

Hoffa’s disappearance has been unsolved for more than 45 years. He was last seen on July 30, 1975, when he was to meet with reputed Detroit mob enforcer Anthony “Tony Jack” Giacalone and alleged New Jersey mob figure Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano at a restaurant in suburban Detroit.

The latest effort appears to be tied to interviews given by a man named Frank Cappola, who was a teenager in the 1970s. He said he worked at the old PJP Landfill in Jersey City with his father, Paul Cappola.

Cappola said his dying father in 2008 explained how Hoffa’s body was delivered to the landfill in 1975, placed in a steel drum and buried with other barrels, bricks and dirt, according to Moldea.

Paul Cappola, worried that police might be watching that day, dug a hole on New Jersey state property, about 100 yards from the landfill, and dumped the unmarked barrel there, Moldea said Friday.

“Then he put 15 to 30 steel drums on top of it, which were filled with toxic adhesives, and bulldozed the area flat,” Moldea said.

Frank Cappola spoke to Fox Nation and Moldea before he died in 2020 and signed a document with his father’s detailed story.

“I’ve pushed all my chips in on this thing. I believe that we’ve got it,” Moldea told the AP. “Certainly the FBI is taking this seriously. … This is wonderful, on the verge of total and complete vindication for their 46-year investigation. I’m hopeful they succeed.”

The search over the years has included various digs in rural Michigan and even the removal of floorboards at a Detroit house.

___

Associated Press writer Ted Shaffrey in New York City contributed to this report.