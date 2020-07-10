Listen Now
Roe Conn

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

National security leaders say China is trying to hack U.S. healthcare companies to find COVID-19 vaccine

News

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — The FBI is warning american healthcare companies to be on the lookout for hacking attempts made by China after national security leaders say China is trying to steal its way to making a COVID-19 vaccine.

National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien agrees with this week’s warning from FBI director Christopher Wray who said China wants to steal any information it can on COVID-19.

“It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that’s what they’re doing,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien added this approach is nothing new for China. The FBI also warned about Chinese hacking attempts in May.

“The Chinese have been hacking and stealing intellectual property and technology from America for the last 40 to 50 years,” O’Brien said.

There are more than 400 vaccine and therapy programs under research and development worldwide with some at major U.S. companies.

O’Brien expects any of those could be a target for Chinese hackers.

“I have no doubt that there are Chinese companies and the Chinese Communist Party would love to hack our medical research,” he said.

The FBI wants healthcare companies to actively scan for unauthorized access and suspend access of employees or users who show unusual activity.

“The Chinese are always a malevolent player,” Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown said.

Members of Congress, including Sen. Brown, have concerns beyond just protecting the country’s medical research.

“I’m concerned about the Chinese interfering in our elections the way the Russians did successfully last time,” Brown said.

In response to the FBI director’s warning, a Chinese embassy spokesman urged U.S. officials to “stop cooking up political lies day after day.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular