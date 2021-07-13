National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Electrify America, an electric vehicle charging network funded with money paid by Volkswagen as punishment for its emissions cheating scandal, says it plans to more than double its number of charging stations throughout the United States and Canada.

The expansion will include 1,800 fast-charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers to be installed by 2025 and is part of Electrify America's previous commitment to invest $2 billion over 10 years on EV infrastructure, education and access in the U.S.