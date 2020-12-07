Natalie Desselle Reid, star of ‘B.A.P.S.’ and ‘Eve,’ dies at 53

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 19: Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid arrives at a screening of Lionsgate Films’ “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family” at the Cinerama Dome Theater on April 19, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KLFY) – Actress Natalie Desselle Reid, who was known for her roles in the 1997 movie “B.A.P.S.” and the UPN sitcom “Eve,” has died. She was 53.

Reid’s manager, Dolores Robinson, and actress Holly Robinson Peete confirmed the news of her passing on Twitter.

“Natalie Desselle, the beautiful, talented actress, passed away this morning,” Dolores tweeted. “Natalie was a bright light. She was an amazing actress and comedienne but also an awesome mother & wife. Sending prayers to her family. I had the pleasure of managing her career.”

Robinson Peete added that she was “absolutely decimated by this news.”

“Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning,” Robinson Peete said. “I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl.”

According to TMZ, Reid had been privately battling colon cancer.

Her career included starring opposite Halle Berry in the movie “B.A.P.S.”

She also starred alongside rapper Eve in the UPN sitcom “Eve” from 2003 to 2006. Fans also knew her for her role in Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” Variety reported.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard, and her children, Sereno, Summer, and Sasha, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

She is from Alexandria, La. and attended Grambling State University, according to a post on GSU’s Facebook page.

We are saddened to hear of Natalie Desselle’s passing. Our hearts and prayers are with her friends and family. Natalie, rest peacefully. Your alma mater; your #Gramfam. https://t.co/EjUIL1GNuC — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) December 7, 2020

Sherman Desselle, her brother, shared this post on Facebook: