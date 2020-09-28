NAS Pensacola opens after securing safety from bomb threat

by: WKRG Staff

UPDATE (4:37 PM) — The shelter in place is lifted and gates are open at NAS Pensacola.

UPDATE (4:00 PM) — As NAS Pensacola continues to secure the area, they ask everyone to remain sheltered in place.

UPDATE (1:28 PM) — NAS Pensacola remains secured as authorities monitor the area for any perceived threat.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola announced on Facebook the base is currently secured due to a bomb threat. Both gate entrances are closed until further notice.

Those on base are ordered to shelter until further notice.

