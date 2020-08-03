Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

‘My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,’ Rep. Louie Gohmert’s daughter says

News

by: Harley Tamplin

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, studies notes during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The daughter of Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert has said that her father has COVID-19 because he “ignored medical expertise.”

“This has been a heartbreaking battle because I love my dad and don’t want him to die,” said Rep. Gohmert’s daughter Caroline, a recording artist also known as BELLSAINT.

The 66-year-old politician was diagnosed ahead of a planned trip with President Donald Trump to the Permian Basin in Texas. The diagnosis forced him to cancel the trip.

In an interview with KETK on Wednesday, Rep. Gohmert said he had no symptoms. On Friday, he tweeted that he was taking hydroxychloroquine, the controversial drug touted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19.

Prior to his diagnosis, Rep. Gohmert had been adamant about not wearing a mask around Capitol Hill.

In a powerful statement posted on Twitter, his daughter Caroline said that “wearing a mask is a non-partisan issue.”

“The advice of medical experts shouldn’t be politicized,” she wrote. “My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID.”

She described his battle as “heartbreaking” and urged people to listen to medical experts.

“It’s not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave,” she added.

Rep. Gohmert is not the only Texas politician to have tested positive for the virus.

State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, an Arlington Republican, told the Texas Tribune he was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I truly thought last Friday was gonna be my last,” he told the Tribune in a text message.

He said he is recovering after receiving treatment in a hospital.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular