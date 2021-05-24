Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Music festivals are back! Here’s what’s happening in 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Festival atmosphere at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival – Weekend 2 on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella)

(NEXSTAR) – After more than a year devoid of music festivals, many of the large musical gatherings are back for 2021.

From San Francisco’s Outside Lands to Tennessee’s beloved Bonnaroo, here’s what’s slated for the year:

Austin City Limits Festival

Austin, TX

Oct. 1-3, 8-10

Bonnaroo

Manchester, Tenn.

Sep. 2-5

BottleRock

Napa, Calif.

Sep. 3-5

Electric Zoo

New York City

Sep. 3-5

Essence Festival of Culture

Virtual

June 25-27, July 2-4

The Governors Ball

New York City

Sep. 24-26

Pitchfork Music Festival

Chicago, Ill.

Sep. 10-12

New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

New Orleans, LA

Oct. 8-17

Outside Lands

San Francisco, CA

Oct. 29-31

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular