CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (KRON) — “Several” victims were taken to the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the Chattanooga Police Department said in an email to KRON4. Officers said multiple parties were exchanging gunfire and numerous people then proceeded to run away from the scene.

The shooting around 11:48 p.m. ET (8:48 p.m. local) happened in the of 100 Cherry Street in downtown Chattanooga, which is right outside of the Tennessee Aquarium, according to a Chattanooga police spokesperson. Police do not believe there is a public safety threat at this time as one person of interest was detained at the scene shortly after the shooting began.

Officers assisted and provided aid to the victims as well as assist others to safety, police said.

No status on the conditions of the victims in the hospital, but police say most of them are either teenagers or in their early 20s. There were large groups of juveniles walking around the city’s downtown area when the shooting happened.

Police said they do not believe all of the victims were an intended target.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.