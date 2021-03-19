Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
More Illinois essential workers eligible for COVID vaccine soon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – An announcement from the Illinois Department of Public Health says that more essential workers will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine soon. Beginning on Monday higher education staff, government workers, and media will be eligible for vaccinations. A week after that food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible.

“While we will continue to prioritize individuals who are 65 years and older, as well as health care workers and individuals with underlying medical conditions, we want to maintain our momentum going forward and continue to increase our march towards herd immunity,” writes IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Gov. Pritzker announced that Thursday that starting April 12, all Illinois residents age 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

