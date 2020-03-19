Listen Now
Monaco’s head of state Prince Albert II contracts new virus

FILE – In this Sept.30 2019 file photo, Prince Albert of Monaco leaves the Elysee Palace after a lunch with heads of states and officials, in Paris. The palace of Monaco says Prince Albert II has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)

PARIS (AP) — The palace of Monaco says its ruler, Prince Albert II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but his health is not worrying.

Albert, 62, appeared to be the first head of state who has publicly said he contracted the virus.

In a statement Thursday, the palace said he is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, named after his U.S. actress mother. It says Albert is continuing to work from his home office in the palace and is in constant contact with members of his government.

In the statement, Albert urged residents of his tiny Mediterranean principality to respect confinement measures.

Albert is the second child of Princess Grace — formerly Grace Kelly — and Prince Rainier of Monaco. Albert became a five-time Olympic bobsledder and in recent years has been a global environmental campaigner.

Fluent in English and French, Albert graduated from Amherst College in Massachusetts with a degree in political science in 1981, and is a member of the International Olympic Committee.

He and his wife, the former Charlene Wittstock, have twin children.

