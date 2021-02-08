Mom says she came home to find 2 sons shot to death, 1 critically hurt

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of shooting and killing two of his girlfriend’s young children and critically wounding a third is being held on a $5 million bond.

Kevin Moore appeared in a Toledo court Monday on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault.

A judge said he will be appointed a lawyer before his next hearing on Friday.

Moore is accused of shooting the three boys Friday at a Toledo apartment complex where his girlfriend lives. The two who died were ages 1 and 5.

Family members says a 4-year-old boy was also shot at least once and is in critical condition.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular