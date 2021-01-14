Missouri, Southern Illinois representatives voted along party lines in Trump impeachment

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald J. Trump on Wednesday on a charge of incitement of insurrection by a 232-197 vote.

This does not remove the president from office, instead this will go to a trial in the Senate, but with less than a week until the president leaves office, Trump will likely stay in his office until the end of his term.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he did not plan to bring the Senate back immediately to convict the president.

Several Republicans switched gears from the last impeachment vote, but no Missouri or Southern Illinois Republicans jumped on the “yea” vote.

Here is how each St. Louis-area lawmaker in the U.S. House of Representatives voted during Wednesday’s impeachment vote:

YEA – Cori Bush

NAY – Ann Wagner, Blaine Luetkemeyer, Vicky Hartzler, Jason Smith, Rodney David, and Mike Bost.