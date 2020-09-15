Mississippi governor gives update on Hurricane Sally

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, along with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), are watching the path of Hurricane Sally closely.
The slow-moving hurricane has weakened into a Category 1 storm, but the governor said it’s concerning that it’s expected to make landfall Wednesday morning close to high tide. He’s also worried the storm could shift again.
“It would not surprise me if this ticked back west,” Reeves said.
There’s still a potential of flash flooding along the Mississippi coast, even though the hurricane is expected to make landfall east of the Mississippi-Alabama line.
