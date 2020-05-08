Breaking News
Mississippi couple goes viral by bringing laughs during tough time

News

by: Mike Suriani and Nexstar Media Wire

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WREG) — A Mississippi couple has become a sensation on the social media video app TikTok.

At a time when people are stuck at home, the self-proclaimed “King and Queen of TikTok” are keeping thousands in good spirits.

Jerome Moore said he was hooked on making videos from the start.

“Once I kept making them, kept making them, kept making them, all of a sudden, you’re the King of TikTok,” he said.

His wife, Susan, also got involved, and their TikTok videos are getting thousands of views. But, she said, she usually lets Jerome have most of the on-screen time.

“Most of the time, I hold the phone,” she said. “I’m not a big talker, so I just hold the phone most of the time.”

Jerome Moore said he’s watched a lot of TikTok and just tries to think outside the box and make his videos funnier than the rest.

“I just try to keep a laugh going,” he said.

