Missing ISU student’s vehicle located, police still asking for public’s assistance with case

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois State University graduate student is missing, but his vehicle was located in Peru, according to authorities.

Jelani J. Day, 25, was originally reported missing to the Bloomington Police Department on Wednesday. Thursday afternoon at 4:20 p.m., officers with the Peru Police Department (PPD) responded to a report of a vehicle in a wooded area, south of the Illinois Valley YMCA and north of the intersection of 12th Street and Westclox Avenue.

The vehicle is a white 2010 Chrysler 300 four-door. It may have had license plates of CH74067 on the vehicle when traveling in the Illinois Valley. It is also possible there were no plates on the vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers the vehicle belonged to Day, who is described as a black male, six feet, two inches tall and weighs 180 lbs. He has short black hair, brown eyes and some facial hair.

Based on findings by the PPD, a command post was established and an extensive K-9 search by Illinois State Police, drone aerial searches by Peru Fire and Utica Fire drones as well as a ground search by teams from Peru, Utica, and Oglesby Fire Departments was performed.

Peru Police were also assisted by detectives from Bloomington Police and State’s Attorney Todd Martin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Peru Police Detective Commander Dennis Hocking at 223-2151 extension 2804 or Detective Brad Jones at 223-2151 extension 2816.