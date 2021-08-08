Missing 1-year-old girl found dead in Calhoun County, Illinois

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ill. – Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl in Calhoun County, Illinois.

Kya Weatherholt had been missing since 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I don’t understand it. None of this makes sense to me,” said Brenden Shenberger, Kya’s father.

Her parents said they went out to dinner and were getting her ready for bed when her older brother let her out the front door.

“When we arrived on the scene and got cadaver dogs on the way so we could track the baby,” said Calhoun County Sheriff William “Bill” Heffington.

Soon thereafter, more than 50 members of law enforcement, volunteer firefighters. and family members searched the wooded terrain near N. Mississippi River and Ash Bridge Hollow roads.

“So many people came out here. It’s just unreal,” Shenberger said. “There was an airplane in the sky and dogs. Everybody was so much help. I just wish it would have been worth it.”

Authorities used a plane with an infrared camera overnight in their search for the missing child. It’s believed she drowned in a pond about 250 yards from the home.

“The dogs did lead us to a pond area but no body was found or anything,” Heffington said. “Then one of the volunteers this morning did find a body deceased and right now we’re going to do an autopsy and investigation, so it’s a pending investigation.”

Sheriff Heffington said he wants closure for the family. The investigation is still ongoing.

“My baby. She was the best man. She is the best,” Shenberger said.