Listen Now
Jon Hansen

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Minor dies of coronavirus in what is believed to be first child death in US, health officials say

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Public health officials in Los Angeles report that a minor has died from the coronavirus in the US.

The minor is believed to be the first person under 18 to die from the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

“A devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” an LA health official said.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health only described the child who died as a Lancaster resident who lived in Lancaster. 

The case is a “devastating reminder that COVID-19 infects people of all ages,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The city of Long Beach reported one of the four new cases on Monday, describing the patient as a woman in her 50s with underlying health issues. L.A. County officials on Tuesday said they were still working to confirm information about the two other patients.

“These are difficult numbers to report because behind these numbers are families and friends who are experiencing terrible loss,” Ferrer said.

Over the last 48 hours, L.A. County has confirmed 256 additional coronavirus cases. The total now stands at 662, according to authorities.

She said 42% of cases involve people 18 to 40 years old, and 39% involve individuals 41 to 65 years old.

About 1 in 5 people who test positive for the virus are hospitalized, Ferrer said.

“We’ve had only a small number of people on ventilators,” Ferrer said.

Ferrer spoke alongside county board Supervisor Kathryn Barger and county mental health director Dr. Jonathan Sherin, who said help is available for people who need mental health assistance. Those interested can call 800-854-7771.

Correction: A previous version of this story provided an incorrect description for the hospitalization rates. This has been updated.

Story is developing…

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular