(WKBN) — Former WWE professional wrestling star Mike Halac has died.

Halac, who was known as Mantaur in WWE, has died at the age of 55. WWE announced the news on its website.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Mike Halac, better known to WWE fans as Mantaur, has passed away,” the WWE said.

Halac, a wrestling star in the 1990s who wore the persona of being half-man, half-minotaur, came to the ring wearing a giant bullhead.

The WWE said, “Halac’s combination of size and charisma immediately captivated fans worldwide.”

He competed against such legends in WWE as Razor Ramon, Bret Hart and Bam Bam Bigelow. Halac wrestled in WWE, WCW, ECW, and the USWA during his career.

A family member confirmed on Facebook that Halac passed away in his sleep.