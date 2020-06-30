Live Now
Mexico’s ex-chief of Pemex drops extradition fight

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The former head of Mexico’s state oil company has dropped his extradition fight and agreed to return to Mexico to cooperate in corruption investigations, Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero said Tuesday.

Spanish police arrested Emilio Lozoya in the southern city of Malaga in February on an international warrant issued by Mexico.

Gertz Manero said Mexican prosecutors had obtained arrest orders for Lozoya based on parallel investigations into bribes paid by the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht and the purchase of a fertilizer plant by Petroleos Mexicanos, better known as Pemex. But word of warrants leaked and Lozoya fled Mexico.

Authorities spent eight months searching for him around the world, Gertz Manero said.

Lozoya will be returned to Mexico as soon as the details of his travel can be finalized, he said.

