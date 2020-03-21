Listen Now
WGN Radio Theatre with Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Latest updates at a glance | Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Mexico turns to cartoon character for coronavirus education

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Mexican government has created a super-woman style cartoon character called “Susana Distancia,” a play on the Spanish words for “A Healthy Distance,” to remind people to keep apart to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Susana Distancia became a trending topic on Twitter — where the character has an account — after social media users noticed that the government has been largely failing to take its own advice about social distancing.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shook hands and kissed a child at rallies in recent days.

But on Friday he posted a video of him standing near a little girl at a roadside gathering of supporters. López Obrador told her “I love you but I can’t give you a kiss,” noting the need “to keep a healthy distance.“

However, other Twitter users noted that reporters at the press conference where the character was presented were sitting elbow to elbow and sharing the same microphone.

With her arms outstretched and a bubble of protection around her, Susana Distancia tweets phrases like “If you feel like I’m being distant, don’t worry, that’s the way I am,” and “keep your distance from machismo, which kills more.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

More Home Page Top Stories