Mexico reports 108 COVID-19 deaths in US, most in New York

News
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government said Wednesday that at least 108 Mexicans have died of complications related to COVID-19 in the United States, more than half of those in New York.

The actual number could be higher, because Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the figures only include deaths reported to its consulates.

Some 11 million Mexicans live in the United States, about 4.5 million without legal status.

The statement said 86 Mexicans had died in New York. The next highest figure was seven in Illinois. It also said it had seen an increase in reported infections of Mexicans in the U.S., but did not provide data.

