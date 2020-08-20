Mentoring broadcast students in Chicago goes on

Despite the pandemic, dozens of broadcasting hopefuls from the South Side of Chicago and across the country continued to meet this summer for a camp aimed at furthering their skill set.

Broadcast Career Mentor is lead by longtime TV journalist Clement Townsend, who has dedicated his career to helping young people learn the skills they need to host, interview, report, shoot and edit for media.

Even though they couldn’t meet for a five week camp this summer, they still used technology to get trained. WGN’s Ryan Burrow had a chance to drop into one of their sessions and talked to Clement about the program and navigating training during this difficult time.

For more information, you can visit: https://www.broadcastingcareermentor.com/