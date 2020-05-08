Breaking News
Listen live: Mayor Lightfoot announcing Chicago reopening framework
Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Meet Magnolia! 2020 Gerber baby winner is campaign’s first adopted baby

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Gerber has announced the winner of its 2020 photo search: an 11-month-old named Magnolia Earl, who is the first adopted child to represent the company’s campaign.

Magnolia, from California, “captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze,” Gerber said in a press release. She was chosen from more than 327,000 entries.

“Magnolia represents every Gerber baby, and her family’s story serves as a reminder of what unites all parents and drives everyone at Gerber: the promise to do anything for baby,” the release states.

Her mother, Courtney Earl, said Magnolia was born on May 9, 2019.

“On May 9th, 2019, we received a call from the Adoption Agency that there was an expectant mom that was in labor and wanted to talk to us!’ she said. “We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born.”

She said adoption plays a special part for their family. Magnolia has two older sisters, Whitney, 12, and Charlotte, 8, who were also adopted.

“Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made,” Earl said.

Said Bill Partyka, Gerber president and CEO: “We believe every baby is a Gerber baby and standing behind our babies has never mattered more than it does now. At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular