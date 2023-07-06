CHICAGO (WMBD) — The state’s top prosecutor announced the settlement of an investigation involving a medical staffing company that resulted in $950,000 in back wages for 3,000 current and former employees.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office and the Illinois Department of Labor resolved the dispute with GrapeTree Medical Staffing, LLC. The company had been deducting “booking fees” when workers missed shifts.

GrapeTree is a medical staffing company that provides healthcare professionals to work in long-term care and assisted living facilities in 12 states. Employees manage their own schedules by signing up for shifts through an online system.

Raoul’s office and the Department of Labor found that GrapeTree charged employees a fee in the form of a payroll deduction if they did not show up for a shift or canceled a shift within 72 hours.

The fees deducted ranged in size from $50 to $200. Under the settlement, GrapeTree agreed to end the practice in Illinois and pay Illinois employees all fees they are owed, with interest.

Illinois law prohibits pay deductions as a method of employee discipline in any industry. The Illinois Wage Payment and Collection Act permits pay deductions in only specific limited circumstances, and discipline policies do not match any of those circumstances.

The state’s Workplace Rights Bureau protects and advances the employment rights of all Illinois residents, particularly the state’s most vulnerable residents and immigrant populations. The bureau investigates and litigates cases involving serious or persistent wage law violations or other significant employment practices, and monitors and proposes legislation concerning labor and employment issues.

Raoul encourages workers who wish to file a complaint about an employer’s practices to call the Workplace Rights Hotline at (844) 740-5076 or visit the Attorney General’s website.

The Labor Department encourages workers that have concerns about improper deductions from their paychecks, or other wage-related questions, to contact the Department at (312) 793-2808 or by filing a complaint online.