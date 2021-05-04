McDonald’s giving away free McFlurries over ‘misunderstood’ spoon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever thought the McFlurry spoon was a straw? McDonald’s is convinced that “we’ve all been there.”

Calling the McFlurry spoon “misunderstood,” McDonald’s is giving away its new Caramel Brownie McFlurry on Tuesday to “help ease the sting of your facepalm upon figuring out how to use it,” the company said in a press release.

“Consider it our way of making that salty moment of confusion just a little sweeter,” the fast-food giant said.

The company says its “iconic” hollow spoon can’t be changed because it’s a “key piece of the mixing process.”

For one day only, customers can get a free regular-size Caramel Brownie McFlurry by scanning the offer code in McDonald’s app. No purchase is necessary at participating locations.

Not in the mood to leave the house? You can get a free regular-size Caramel Brownie McFlurry when you make a minimum $15 purchase exclusively on McDelivery with Uber Eats in a deal that runs from May 3-9.

McDonald’s is also offering a free order of large fries when you download their app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular