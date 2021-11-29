McConaughey says he won’t seek political office ‘at this moment’

(The Hill) – Actor Matthew McConaughey on Sunday shot down swirling speculation that he might launch a gubernatorial bid in his home state of Texas.

The “True Detective” star announced his decision to not enter the political arena in a video message posted to Twitter, saying he ultimately decided not to mount a challenge against GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder,” McConaughey said. “It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”

Instead of trying to enact change from a within politics, McConaughey said he will lead through other avenues, including by supporting entrepreneurs and leaders that help promote good.

“Politicians, now the good ones can help us get where we need to go,” he said. “But, let’s be clear: they can’t do anything for us unless we choose to do for ourselves.”

The Academy Award-winning actor’s announcement comes just days after he promised a firm yes or no on whether he would venture into the political realm.

“There’s great sacrifice that comes with a decision,” the 52-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter last week.

A recent poll found McConaughey was supported by 27 percent of prospective voters in the Lone Star state, leaving him trailing behind Abbott (37 percent) but slightly ahead of Democratic rival and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (26 percent).

O’Rourke, who in the past has mounted unsuccessful bids for U.S. Senate and president, jumped into the gubernatorial race earlier this month.