WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, became the first House speaker in U.S. history ousted from the position; but now, the biggest question is what happens next.

Without an elected House speaker, Congress will not be able to hold votes, and bills cannot be brought to the floor. This means nothing can be done with border security, Ukraine funding or government spending until an election is held.

However, committees can still meet and congressional hearings can continue.

Following the vote, McCarthy announced he would not be running for speaker again. Now, no clear leader has emerged for House Republicans in the wake of this.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., motioned to remove McCarthy on Monday after the House passed a short-term government spending bill this past weekend with Democrat support and without deep spending cuts or Republican provisions for border security.

On Tuesday, all Democrats and eight Republicans voted to remove McCarthy as speaker. Gaetz even continued to criticize McCarthy after the vote.

“The conservative agenda was being paralyzed by speaker McCarthy. We haven’t even sent a subpoena to Hunter Biden. Our oversight was lackluster. Our spending priorities were misaligned. Our top-line budget would lead to more debt, more challenges. The best way to advance the conservative agenda is to move forward with a new speaker,” Gaetz said.

Some Republican representatives who could be floated as possible replacements include Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who currently serves as the House majority leader; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., who serves as majority whip, or House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Acting House Speaker Patrick McHenry has also been floated around as a potential candidate.

But still, no true front-runner has emerged.

To become the House speaker, the candidate doesn’t even have to be an elected member of Congress.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., posted to social media on Tuesday, boosting her support for former President Donald Trump to become the new House speaker.

“The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump,” Greene said.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, also posted to social media seconding a nomination for Trump to become speaker.

As this controversy gains public attention after the passage of the short-term spending bill, it’s important to note that the government could run out of money six weeks from now if Congress cannot agree on a spending package.