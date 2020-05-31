Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city leaders including Police Superintendent David Brown and Chicago Police Board President Ghian Foreman spoke Sunday morning about the violent protests that erupted in the city Saturday night following Monday’s death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Listen here:

The City of Chicago released the following additional information:

City announces new precautionary measures to ensure safety of residents and peaceful protests

The City of Chicago today announced new precautionary measures to further ensure the health and safety of residents and the hundreds of peaceful protestors participating in rallies this Sunday. As part of these efforts, the City announced that multiple routes to the Central Business District will be temporarily reduced today following multiple public safety incidents and property damage that occurred overnight. Starting today, the Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS), Department of Water Management (DWM) and Chicago Police Department (CPD) will reduce access in the Central Business District and Loop area to only employees whose businesses are located within the designated boundaries, individuals who reside in the surrounding area and residents engaged in essential activities as defined in the Municipal Code, Order 2020-3 (listed here under Section 2.5). The following boundaries include:

Division St. from Lake Shore Drive and N. Halsted St.

N. Halsted from Division St. to Milwaukee Ave. and Grand Ave.

Milwaukee Ave. from Grand Ave. to Kinzie St.

Canal St. from Kinzie St. to 26th St.

26th St. from Canal St. to Lake Shore Drive

Additionally, CTA service has also been suspended for trains and buses coming in and out of the Loop for public safety reasons. CTA will provide regular service updates at: transitchicago.com

Following today’s announcement, the City is working closely with the organizers of rallies and protests scheduled to take place within the area this afternoon to provide an alternative, optional route for marches to peacefully and safely return in Chicago. This latest effort follows Mayor Lightfoot and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Arwady’s joint-issued citywide curfew for all residents and visitors, effective from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Saturday, May 30, until further notice.

Mayor Lightfoot, Dr. Arwady and Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown continue to reiterate that their number one priority is the safety and health of all residents, including protestors and police officers. In addition to these latest preparedness efforts, Mayor Lightfoot will join CPD and OEMC today to provide an update on the City’s preparedness efforts to ensure peaceful organized protests, rallies and marches.

Related Content Mayor Lightfoot announces curfew, addresses violent protests in Chicago Audio