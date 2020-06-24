Mayor Lightfoot and Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announce Fourth of July events

In this photo taken Wednesday, June 29, 2016, sailing enthusiasts maneuver their boats near Navy Pier along Chicago’s Lake Michigan waterfront. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The City of Chicago has released the following:

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT AND DCASE ANNOUNCE FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS

Signature events include a virtual House music festival, a virtual “Independence Day Salute” concert event, and at-home Salsa dance parties across Chicago

CHICAGO, IL — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) today announced the City’s signature Fourth of July holiday events including a virtual House music festival, a virtual “Independence Day Salute” concert, and at-home Salsa dance parties across Chicago. These free special events are presented by the City of Chicago and its partners in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are pleased to offer new ways to celebrate the Fourth of July while prioritizing health and safety,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “While we all reflect on America’s promise of freedom and justice and its painful legacy of racial injustice, I invite Chicagoans to commemorate this year’s holiday with family and close friends, connected with our city and people across our country through the healing power of music.”

Navy Pier will open from 10 a.m. to midight on July 4 and welcomes guests for a safe experience with limited capacity. Its annual Fourth of July fireworks will not be held until the awe-inspiring display Chicagoans are used to can take place safely and in accordance with state and city health guidance to prevent gatherings of large crowds. For details about Navy Pier’s offerings, visit navypier.org.

Chicago’s new and reimagined Fourth of July events include:

Virtual Chosen Few Picnic & House Music Festival (July 4, 12–9 p.m., chosenfewdjs.com), featuring live-streamed performances and DJ sets from the Chosen Few DJs: Wayne Williams, Jesse Saunders, Tony Hatchett, Alan King, Andre Hatchett, Terry Hunter, and Mike Dunn — plus special guest performers Byron Stingily and Carla Prather, and comedian, actor, and DJ Deon Cole. Presented with support from DCASE. For details, visit chosenfewdjs.com and join the conversation on social media using #ChosenFewDJs and #Chicago4th.

SummerDance in Place (July 4, 5–6:30 p.m., youtube.com/chicagodcase), a special Fourth of July edition of the new citywide, at-home version of Chicago SummerDance. Presented by DCASE with the Chicago Park District, the series invites residents to plan smaller, socially-distant dance parties of up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors — in their homes and backyards, on front porches, and elsewhere — connected via a live broadcast and social media. The July 4 program will include a 30-minute dance lesson by Latin Street (Salsa) followed by 60 minutes of music by Afinca’o (Salsa), recorded at Millennium Park. For details, visit chicagosummerdance.org and join the conversation on social media using #ChicagoSummerDance and #Chicago4th.

Festival Remixed: Independence Day Salute (July 4, 6:30–7:30 p.m., gpmf.org), a virtual expression of the Grant Park Music Festival’s popular annual holiday tradition, featuring the Grant Park Orchestra and conductor Christopher Bell with flutist Mary Stolper playing the American Flute Salute, baritone John Orduña performing God Bless America, along with Fanfare for the Common Man, Armed Forces Salute, America the Beautiful, 1812 Overture, Stars and Stripes Forever, and more. Presented with support from the Chicago Park District and DCASE. For details, visit gpmf.org and join the conversation on social media using #ClassicChicago and #Chicago4th.

Millennium Park, Maggie Daley Park, the Chicago Riverwalk, the Lakefront Trail, the 606 Trail, and most neighborhood parks will be open during Fourth of July weekend in accordance with Chicago Department of Public Health guidance, to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike.

Announced yesterday, Chicago will move into phase four of its Protecting Chicago along with the rest of Illinois on Friday, June 26. Phase four – ‘Gradually Resume’ – will allow additional businesses and public amenities to open with limited capacities and appropriate safeguards. Although progress has been made in order to move to phase four, all residents should continue to abide by important guidance including: physically distancing and wearing a face covering; limiting non-business, social gatherings to 50 persons for indoor events and 100 for outdoors; staying at home if you are considered vulnerable, feel ill or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19; and getting tested if you have symptoms.

For updates about DCASE programming, permitting and venues, visit chicago.gov/dcase.

For more information and updates on the City’s response to COVID-19, text COVID19 to 78015, email coronavirus@chicago.gov or visit chicago.gov/covid19.