Maui shark attack sends man to hospital, admitted for surgery

Courtesy DLNR

HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The World Surf League announced there will be no competition at the Maui Pro on Tuesday, Dec. 8, following a shark attack at Honolua Bay.

A man, reported to be 50-60 years-old, was paddling out from the old ramp, according to Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), when he had an encounter with a shark. He was taken to the hospital and admitted for surgery. Maui Memorial Medical Center said the man is in stable condition following surgery. The man was not part of the Maui Pro event.

Shark warning signs are up on either side of Honolua Bay and will remain posted until at least Noon on Wednesday.

According to MFD, the victim was already on shore and aid was being rendered when their personnel arrived on scene.

The Maui Pro is on hold until further notice.

  Close up of the board involved in a shark incident at Honolua Bay on Dec. 8, 2020. Courtesy DLNR
  • Close up of the board involved in a shark incident at Honolua Bay on Dec. 8, 2020. Courtesy DLNR
  • Close up of the board involved in a shark incident at Honolua Bay on Dec. 8, 2020. Courtesy DLNR
  • Close up of the board involved in a shark incident at Honolua Bay on Dec. 8, 2020. Courtesy DLNR
  • Close up of the board involved in a shark incident at Honolua Bay on Dec. 8, 2020. Courtesy DLNR
  • Close up of the board involved in a shark incident at Honolua Bay on Dec. 8, 2020. Courtesy DLNR

Popular