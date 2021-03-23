Massive container ship becomes lodged in Suez Canal, blocking traffic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: A container ship sails through the new section of the Suez Canal in the Egyptian port city of Ismailia, 135 kms northeast of the caital Cairo on October 10, 2019. – Since the Suez Canal was inaugurated amid pomp and ceremony 150 years ago, it has become one of the world’s most important waterways. But its anniversary will only be discreetly marked in Egypt.
The man-made canal was excavated between 1859 and 1869, in an ambitious project to connect the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, and cut shipping times for growing international trade from Europe to Asia. (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – A Netherlands-bound container ship became lodged diagonally in Egypt’s Suez Canal, stalling dozens of vessels in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The website Vessel Finder identifies the ship as Ever Given, which is flying under a Panamanian flag from the Yantian district in China to Rotterdam.

Ever Given, which was built in 2018 and is nearly 440 yards long, has tried and failed to turn around several times, according to London-based newspaper City A.M.

It’s not yet clear how Ever Given became stuck in the canal’s tight confines, but Vessel Finder’s map shows dozens of ships stalled on both ends of the waterway.

The canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, is vital to world trade as the fastest route to ship goods between Europe and Asia.

It is also the source of vast sums of foreign currency for Egypt, which brought in $5.61 billion in 2020, a 3% decline from 2019, according to Reuters.

This is a developing story.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular