Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Masks no longer required outdoors at Walt Disney World

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) –  Masks will be optional in “outdoor common areas” at Disney World, according to the theme park’s website starting Saturday.

Guests will still have to wear a mask upon entering and throughout all attractions, in all theaters, theatre entrances, in transportation, transportation entrances and all indoor locations.

If a guest is stationary while eating food or drinking a beverage, the guest is allowed to be maskless

Universal Orlando announced guests will no longer have to wear masks outdoors when on theme park property starting on Saturday.

Disney will also be getting rid of temperature screenings on May 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular