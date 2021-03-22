Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Mask off? Here’s where every state stands with mask requirements

News

by: Dara Bitler,

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 has been in the United States for more than a year now. With the arrival of the coronavirus in 2020 came the guidance on wearing a mask or face covering.

Now that multiple COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more widely available across the country, is it time to ditch the mask?

The Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance at the end of February recommending that people wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people.

Masks or face coverings are also required for travel on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

In February, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert said it’s “possible” Americans will need to continue wearing masks into 2022 to protect against COVID-19.

Dr. Fauci also said, “I want to see [the COVID-19 numbers] go way down,” he continued. “When it goes way down and the overwhelming majority of people are vaccinated, then I’d feel comfortable saying we don’t need to wear masks.”

So, where does your state stand on wearing masks?

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular