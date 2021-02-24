Marine veteran gets a new set of wheels thanks to Illinois non-profit

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, Ill. – An Illinois non-profit that helps veterans by raising money through a series of concerts is pivoting during the pandemic. The group Songs 4 Soldiers is gifting a new set of wheels to a veteran on Tuesday.

Although they never served together during their time in the military, there’s a brotherhood and connections made that is resulting in an easier route from Point A to Point B.

“A local bank chapter, Midland Bank, serves the Metro East area, was getting rid of their company cars,” said Dustin Row, founder of Songs 4 Soldiers. “Our good friend at T&M Automotive talked them into donating it to us. Then a personal friend of mine knew of someone who could use it for his family.”

In Columbia, Illinois, it’s a camaraderie for these gentlemen and their missions. And a much-needed car for Marine David Edger and his family of seven.

“I have a large family of seven. My oldest son is in Pensacola, Florida right now but my second oldest has his license and there’s four children. Kids always have stuff going on; they’re all teenagers,” said Edger. “It makes it really difficult when you’ve got a lot going on and someone is getting left out because they can’t do something they want or need to do.”

Row’s Songs 4 Soldiers has been raising money to help support fellow veterans since 2013, raising $650,000 for 550 combat veterans in that time. Helping by paying bills, offering support, and in today’s case, a good used set of wheels from a reliable member of the community.

“We decided to partner up with Dustin and Songs 4 Soldiers on some other projects and this just blended in and fit perfectly, and they needed a vehicle and we had one and it blended perfectly,” said Greg Malone, Midlands States Bank. 

A conversation that leads to another in Randolph County, resulting in a much-needed mode of transportation for a veteran and his family.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular