Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with John Williams

Marijuana sales in Illinois at an all-time high

News

by: Staff Writer

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Marijuana sales in Illinois for the month of June are the highest so far for the year. The dispensaries sold $47.5 million worth of products last month.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation tracks sales. How much local governments will receive in taxes will be released later this month. However, in the month of May, marijuana sales generated over $12-million in taxes.

Mariijuana sales began the first of this year with almost 60 dispensaries throughout the state.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular