MAP: How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?

by: Michael Geheren and Nexstar Media Wire

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — South Dakota, West Virginia and North Dakota top the list of states with the highest percentage of their population who have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All three states have more than 5% given the vaccine, as of Monday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the opposite end are Arkansas and Georgia at 1.4% and South Carolina at 1.5% of the population vaccinated.

NewsNation spoke with West Virginia’s governor about how his state has handled the vaccine distribution. Watch the discussion in the player below.

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

