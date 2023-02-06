CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — A manufacturing facility in Chicago Heights was destroyed in a massive fire Monday morning.

The fire broke out at Morgan Li around 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. The 500,000-square-foot facility was completely engulfed in flames and quickly spread to neighboring buildings.

No one was inside the plant at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

As of noon Monday, fire departments remained on the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Morgan Li announced in January 2022 that it acquired this Chicago Heights facility.

At the time, it said this space added “230,000 square feet of domestic production, assembly and warehousing space on 13 acres for rapidly growing custom wood and metal manufacturer.”

A spokesperson for Morgan Li released the following statement Monday:

At 6 am on Monday, February 6, 2023 a fire broke out at our company’s facility at 1001 Washington Street, Chicago Heights. While the damage of the fire is massive, the most important thing is that all our people are safe and accounted for. Morgan Li is a family-owned and run business and we consider all our employees an extension of our family; we will do everything we can to rebuild what was lost and continue to support our people and the entire Chicago Heights community. The location of the fire is one of our five manufacturing facilities and we will continue to support our customers throughout the other operational locations. We do not know the cause of the fire and are working with authorities and cooperating fully with their investigation.