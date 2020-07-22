Man who won $10M lottery prize in 2017 charged with murder

News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Todd Hill (Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office)

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge.

The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Todd Hill, 52, of Leland, with murder after a woman’s body was found in a hotel room on Monday.

WECT-TV reports that Hill won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket in August 2017.

Hill was arrested Tuesday in Southport, North Carolina.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the woman’s slaying.

