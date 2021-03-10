Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids while they opened Christmas presents, prosecutor says

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Southern California man killed his wife, then propped her body on a sofa in front of their children as they opened Christmas presents.

The Orange County Register says that scenario was presented to jurors Monday as trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim.

The prosecutor contends Wallace killed 26-year-old Za’Zell Preston during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children Preston had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.

His attorney says Preston died from a drunken fall into a glass table.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular