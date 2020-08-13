Man loses left eye after being tased by Arkansas police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A man is reliving the moments he was tased in the eye by a Little Rock police officer.

“It’s beyond excessive, it didn’t need to be this,” said Adrian Thompson, who no longer has a left eye.

“I didn’t deserve it, I didn’t deserve for my eye to be gone because of a fight,” the 34-year-old Thompson said.

“They told me I was lucky to be alive, that I was lucky to have my other eye because of the amount of voltage it was.”

A Little Rock police officer shot Thompson with a taser last week. He said he was in a fight at a gas station in Little Rock when it happened.

According to a police report, officers told two men to stop fighting. One of the men stopped and put his hands up, and Thompson kept punching the other man. The report goes on to say police said “taser, taser, taser,” and the officer said he tased Thompson in the left shoulder and the left eye.

“I stopped and looked to see what he was saying,” Thompson said.

“I saw the light pop,” Thompson said.

Thompson faces domestic battery and resisting arrest charges, but says the police report is wrong.

“I definitely want them to look into it because I didn’t resist arrest,” Thompson said.

As Thompson tries to move forward, he said his sense of security around police is gone.

“Now I’m afraid of them, and I’ve never been afraid of the police,” Thompson said.

Little Rock police declined to comment and released a statement saying, “The use of force will be evaluated through the officers chain of command like all use of force incidents.”

Thompson says surveillance video will back up his story. He says he plans to take legal action.