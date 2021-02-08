Man killed while filming ‘prank robbery’ video for YouTube

News

by: WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Roger Fregoso)

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man was shot to death during a “prank” robbery staged for social media Friday night, according to a release from Nashville police.

Police said Timothy Wilks was shot and killed in a parking lot at a building with several businesses, including a trampoline park, around 9:20 p.m.

Detectives were told Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery as part of a YouTube video and approached a group of people, including the shooter, with butcher knives. 

A 23-year-old man told police he wasn’t aware the robbery was a prank and shot Wilks. Investigators reported he said it was in “self-defense.”

“This is like a huge kids area, and when we were in there, there were a ton of tiny kids and it’s just like that would not be a great idea,” Emily Yeager, a customer at the trampoline park, told WKRN. “Especially if anyone was walking out here or something like that.”

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

  • Urban air shooting prank YouTube Timothy Wilks
    (Courtesy: Roger Fregoso)
  • Urban air shooting prank YouTube Timothy Wilks
    (Courtesy: Roger Fregoso)
  • Urban air shooting prank YouTube Timothy Wilks
    (Courtesy: Roger Fregoso)
  • Urban air shooting prank YouTube Timothy Wilks
    (Courtesy: Roger Fregoso)
  • Urban air shooting prank YouTube Timothy Wilks
    (Courtesy: Roger Fregoso)
  • Urban air shooting prank YouTube Timothy Wilks
    (Courtesy: Roger Fregoso)

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular