Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Man in 70s collapses, dies after getting COVID vaccine in NY: Officials saw no sign of allergic reaction

News

by: Mark Sundstrom, WPIX,

Posted: / Updated:

A National Guardsman waits at the main entrance to great patients at a COVID-19 vaccination site inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Manhattan. (John Minchillo/AP)

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) – Health officials confirmed early Monday that a man died shortly after getting the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday morning at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

The man collapsed as he was leaving the Hudson Yards vaccination site, New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said.

On-site security and first responders rushed to his side within seconds, however the man died at a local hospital a short time later, according to Zucker.

The FDNY said the man was taken to the hospital by Senior Care just before 11 a.m. Sunday. According to Zucker, the incident occurred about 25 minutes after the man received the vaccine.

This was following the required 15-minute observation period, “where he exhibited no adverse reactions or any distress,” Zucker said in a statement.

“Initial indications are that the man did not have any allergic reaction to the vaccine,” the health official continued.

Zucker said that he and other public-health experts agree that the coronavirus vaccine is safe.

“I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated,” Zucker’s statement concluded.

The NYPD had no further information on the incident when Nexstar’s PIX11 reached out early Monday.

The mass-vaccination site first opened at the Javits Center on Jan. 13. The convention center was originally used as a field hospital after the coronavirus pandemic first struck last spring.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular