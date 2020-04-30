Live Now
Mayor Lightfoot press conference
Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Man dumps boxes of face masks on freeway; drivers stop to pick them up

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – California’s roads and freeways are mostly traffic-free, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that wasn’t the case Wednesday on southbound I-880 in Hayward after a man apparently dumped hundreds of medical face masks on the freeway, officials said.

According to CHP Hayward, they received a call reporting a man driving a white pickup truck in the area who had dumped boxes of masks in the southbound lanes.

“Multiple individuals stopped and stepped out of their vehicles to pick up masks,” wrote the Hayward CHP in a Facebook post.

Caltrans responded and cleaned up the area. Lanes were closed for a short time but have since reopened.

CHP is reminding people to stay in their vehicles on all active freeways and to leave the cleanup to authorities.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular