WAYNE COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – The man accused of shooting and killing Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley was sentenced to life without parole in accordance with Illinois state law.

Police say Ray Tate shot and killed Deputy Riley on December 29, while Riley was responding to a report of a motorist needing assistance on Interstate 64. Police say after shooting Riley, Tate shot a man and stole his car at a gas station in St. Peters, Missouri and then barricaded himself inside someone’s home in Carlyle, Illinois before he was arrested.

In March, Tate pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder as part of a plea deal. Charges in Missouri are still pending. Earlier this month, authorities say Tate tried to escape from the Jefferson County Jail but was caught before he got away.